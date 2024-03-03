Hanifin provided a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

If Hanifin's tenure with the Flames is nearly over, he's leaving on a high note. The defenseman has five points and a plus-5 rating over his last three contests. The 27-year-old is up to 35 points (eight on the power play) with 120 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 60 appearances this season. Hanifin remains in a top-four role, and the Flames have just two more games before Friday's trade deadline. He may be held out of the lineup for one of them if a trade becomes imminent.