Hanifin notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Hanifin hasn't let the trade rumors distract him on the ice -- he has nine points and a plus-7 rating through 10 games in February. The defenseman is up to 34 points, 118 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 59 appearances this season. Hanifin should continue to see a top-four role, whether that's in Calgary or somewhere else.