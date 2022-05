Lewis produced an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Lewis helped out on Mikael Backlund's empty-netter to secure the victory. With a goal and an assist in the two road games so far in this first-round series, Lewis has outplayed his fourth-line assignment. The 35-year-old has added seven shots on net, eight hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating while providing a solid checking presence.