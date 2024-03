Lewis scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Lewis got a piece of a Pierre-Luc Dubois attempt late in the third period for the Kings' sixth goal. The tally was Lewis' first point over nine games in March. The 37-year-old forward has eight tallies, 14 points, 116 shots on net, 70 hits and a plus-4 rating through 68 appearances in a fourth-line role this season.