Lewis scored the Kings' game-winner in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

It was a strong game for Lewis, who not only scored but finished with a plus-3 rating and four shots through just 9:37 of ice time. However, his offensive production of late has been paltry and it will be hard to bounce back given his limited ice time. Lewis has just one goal and one assist through the last 17 games.