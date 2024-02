Lewis scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.

Lewis is on a three-game point streak (two goals, one assist) after going 15 contests without a point. The 37-year-old has maintained a place on the Kings' fourth line at the expense of Arthur Kaliyev, who has often been a healthy scratch. Lewis is at 11 points, 83 shots on net, 33 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 49 outings overall -- production too low to justify a roster spot on most fantasy squads.