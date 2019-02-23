Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting in outdoor game Saturday
Elliott will tend the home twine in Saturday's outdoor game versus the Penguins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Elliott hasn't started a game since November, as he's dealt with a lower-body injury and spent a conditioning stint in the AHL. Rookie netminder Carter Hart has stolen the show this season, but he's been yanked in back-to-back games and Elliott has posted a .944 save percentage between both relief outings. An outdoor game will be an interesting return back to the blue paint, and he'll have a tough test with the Penguins ranking fifth in the league at 3.43 goals per game.
