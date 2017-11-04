Patrick (upper body) was on the ice for morning skate Saturday, but he was donning a no-contact shirt ahead of the evening's home contest against the Avalanche, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.

The highly touted rookie would need to be able to prove that he can withstand contact before obtaining clearance to rejoin the lineup, and he remains on injured reserve anyway. By sitting out Saturday, Patrick will have four extra days to rest up before the Flyers play host to the Blackhawks for the next game.