Sanheim registered an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Sanheim set up Joel Farabee for what would be the game-winning goal at 14:54 of the second period. In four postseason games, Sanheim has a goal, two helpers, a plus-6 rating, eight shots and 13 blocked shots. He's playing a key role on the second pairing for the Flyers, although the blueliner had only 25 points in 69 regular-season contests, so his scoring pace could be expected to dip as the playoffs go on.