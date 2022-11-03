Sanheim registered one assist against Toronto on Wednesday.
Sanheim finally picked up his first point of the season after having been blanked in nine games to start the year. Considering the blueliner hasn't registered a shot in three consecutive games, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting him to suddenly start prudcing in the offensive end.
More News
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Signs eight-year extension•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Snags pair of assists in win•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Records helper•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Collects assist in win•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Two-point night against Caps•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Provides pair of helpers•