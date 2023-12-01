Hill exited Thursday's game versus the Canucks for precautionary reasons due to a lower-body injury, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Hill was a perfect 16-for-16 in saves through two periods, but Logan Thompson replaced him for the third. Hill's exit was deemed precautionary, which lends hope that he won't miss much additional time beyond the end of Thursday's contest.
