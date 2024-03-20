Pietrangelo (illness) will be a game-time decision ahead of Thursday's clash with the Kraken, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Pietrangelo was sidelined versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday due to an illness but looks poised to rejoin the lineup. In his last 15 outings, the veteran blueliner has racked up two goals on 28 shots, seven assists and 46 blocks while averaging 22:40 of ice time. Ben Hutton will likely be relegated to the press box with Pietrangelo back in action.