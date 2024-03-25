Pietrangelo (illness) didn't join the Knights for their four-game road trip, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports Monday.

With the trip starting with a back-to-back against the Blues and Predators on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, Pietrangelo figures to miss both contests, though he could link up with the team before it returns to Vegas. In his last seven outings, the veteran defenseman has failed to find the back of the net while putting just nine shots on target. Ben Hutton should remain in the lineup with Pietrangelo on the shelf.