Pietrangelo (illness) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Jets, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.
Pietrangelo isn't on the Golden Knights' road trip, so it's looking doubtful he'll play Saturday in Minnesota as well. The 34-year-old will miss his sixth game in a row Thursday. Ben Hutton continues to occupy a third-pairing role in Pietrangelo's absence.
