Pietrangelo will not be available against the Lightning on Tuesday due to illness.
Pietrangelo has registered one goal on 18 shots and four assists in his last 10 outings but will now be out of action Tuesday. The absence of Pietrangelo will allow Nicolas Hague to rejoin the lineup after missing Sunday's matchup with the Devils.
