Pietrangelo (illness) will not be available against Seattle on Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Pietrangelo will miss his second consecutive contest due to his lingering illness. While the blueliner has gone seven straight games without a goal, he did notch three helpers over the stretch. Nicolas Hague figures to see the biggest uptick in ice time with Pietrangelo unavailable while Ben Hutton will remain in the lineup.