Per coach Gerard Gallant, McNabb (undisclosed) has been cleared to play, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

McNabb is expected to rejoin the Golden Knights in Winnipeg ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Jets, but he won't necessarily be in the lineup for that contest. The 2009 third-round pick hasn't produced much offense this season, totaling two goals and 10 points in 44 games, but he's averaged 19:58 of ice time per contest while taking on a major role with the team's top penalty-killing unit.