Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Cleared to play
Per coach Gerard Gallant, McNabb (undisclosed) has been cleared to play, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
McNabb is expected to rejoin the Golden Knights in Winnipeg ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Jets, but he won't necessarily be in the lineup for that contest. The 2009 third-round pick hasn't produced much offense this season, totaling two goals and 10 points in 44 games, but he's averaged 19:58 of ice time per contest while taking on a major role with the team's top penalty-killing unit.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Considered day-to-day•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Missing from bench to start third period•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Goalless in 10 straight•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Inks four-year pact with Vegas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...