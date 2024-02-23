Howden (upper body) was put on injured reserve Friday, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun.

This move can be retroactive to Tuesday, which is when Howden last played. That makes him eligible to return ahead of Thursday's game against Boston. Howden has five goals, 13 points, 62 hits and 38 blocks in 54 contests this season. Sheldon Rempal will likely play regularly during his absence.