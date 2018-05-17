Golden Knights' David Perron: Unavailable for Game 3

Perron (illness) is not in the lineup for Game 3 against the Jets, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Perron was considered a game-time call for the contest after taking morning skate, but he's apparently not feeling well enough to give it a go. Tomas Nosek will draw in again for the Golden Knights, coming off a Game 2 in which he put three shots on goal. He will have two more days to rest up for a potential return Friday in Game 4.