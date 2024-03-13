Eichel scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.
Eichel's big game was punctuated with the game-winning tally 3:01 into overtime. This was his second three-point effort in a row, and it got him to the 20-goal and 50-point marks for the season. The 27-year-old has added 191 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 46 appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Distributes three helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Returns to lineup•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Removed from LTIR•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Game-time call•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Targets Monday for return•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: In regular jersey at practice•