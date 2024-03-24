Eichel scored two goals on eight shots, including one power-play tally, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Eichel put the Golden Knights ahead in the second period and added an insurance marker in the third. His first goal was the 500th point of his career, a milestone he reached in his 527th appearance. The 27-year-old has five goals and six assists over his last seven contests while taking no fewer than three shots in any of those games. For the season, he's at 24 goals, 55 points, 222 shots, 51 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 51 outings.