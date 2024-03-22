Eichel scored a goal on seven shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Eichel has three goals and six assists over his last six outings. The 27-year-old opened the scoring in the first period of Thursday's win. He's up to 22 tallies, 53 points, 214 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 50 contests this season. Eichel remains a steady and reliable fantasy center while working on the Golden Knights' top line.