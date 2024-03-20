Eichel notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Eichel helped out on a Jonathan Marchessault tally early in the first period. With eight points over his last five contests, Eichel hasn't been the problem for a Vegas team seeking more consistency. The star center is up to 52 points, 207 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 49 appearances this season.