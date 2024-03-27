Eichel recorded an assist, seven shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Eichel continues to cruise in March, as he's racked up 12 points and 59 shots on net over 11 contests this month. The center set up Ivan Barbashev's tally early in the first period Tuesday. Eichel has 24 goals, 32 helpers, 232 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 53 outings in a top-line role.