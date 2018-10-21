Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Posts another multi-point night
Marchessault scored a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory against the Ducks on Saturday.
The 27-year-old has continued where he left off last season, scoring five goals and 10 points in the first eight games of 2018-19. Saturday was also his fourth multi-point game of the early season. In 2017-18, he posted 27 goals and 75 points in 77 games, and Marchessault managed to do that while seeing more than a five percent drop in his shooting percentage. The 27-year-old is more than capable of scoring 30 goals and averaging a point per game this season.
