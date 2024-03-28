Thompson is slated to start in goal on the road against the Jets on Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Thompson was excellent in his last appearance Monday against the Blues, stopping 31 of 32 shots en route to a 2-1 victory. He'll try to secure his 21st win of the season in a tough road matchup with a Winnipeg team that's been great at home this year, going 23-9-3 in the Canada Life Centre.