Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Out Saturday
Fleury (illness) won't dress for Saturday's matchup with Winnipeg, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Fleury isn't expected to be sidelined for long, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back between the pipes Tuesday in Columbus. Malcolm Subban will guard the cage for Vegas against the Jets.
