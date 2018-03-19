Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Records fourth shutout of season Sunday
Fleury stopped all 42 shots he faced in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Flames.
The 42 saves were the most Fleury has made since the Golden Knights' first ever game back in early October, while the shutout was his fourth of the season and the 48th of his career. Vegas is nearly locked into the No. 2 playoff seed in the Western Conference, so don't be surprised if the team's 33-year-old netminder gets some extra rest before the postseason.
