Fleury will start between the pipes in Saturday's outdoor game against the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journalreports.
Fleury has played extremely well in the month of February, compiling a 4-2-0 record while posting an admirable 1.84 GAA and .931 save percentage. He'll try to earn his eighth win of the season in an outdoor matchup with a Colorado club that just potted three goals on 25 shots on Fleury in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Vegas.
