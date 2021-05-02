Fleury will protect the road goal Saturday versus the Coyotes, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury is 5-2-0 with a 1.88 GAA and a .936 save percentage in his last seven games. The 36-year-old has been one of the top goalies in the league, although he'll need more support than the Golden Knights gave Robin Lehner in a 3-0 loss Friday.