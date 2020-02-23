Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Ripples twine in win
Pacioretty scored a goal on six shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.
Pacioretty struck at 19:08 of the second period to give the Golden Knights their first lead of the game. The scoring machine has racked up goals in three straight games and eight tallies in his last eight outings. The 31-year-old has 29 markers, 59 points and 279 shots through 63 contests this year.
