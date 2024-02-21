Amadio scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Amadio brought the Golden Knights within a goal with 2:59 left in the third period, but the comeback fell short. He's scored in three of the last four games, raising his scoring total to nine goals and 20 points through 49 outings overall. The center has added 71 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. He was listed on the fourth line Tuesday, but Amadio has more often filled a middle-six assignment this season.