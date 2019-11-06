Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Reassigned to AHL affiliate
Vegas reassigned Roy to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
Roy's demotion indicates Alex Tuch (upper body) could be ready to return Thursday against Toronto. The 22-year-old pivot will continue to be one of the first skaters the Golden Knights turn to when dealing with injuries up front, but he won't be a viable fantasy option this season.
