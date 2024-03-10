Hanifin registered two assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Hanifin was kept off the scoresheet Thursday versus the Canucks, but he didn't take much longer to get his first two points as a Golden Knight. The defenseman helped out on two of Jonathan Marchessault's three goals in this win. Over 63 appearances this season, Hanifin has 37 points, 125 shots on net, 91 blocked shots, 48 hits and a plus-16 rating. He should continue to see top-four minutes with Vegas while also featuring on the second power-play unit.