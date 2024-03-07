Hanifin was traded from the Flames to the Golden Knights on Wednesday. Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Details of the return to Calgary were not immediately available. Hanifin represents an upgrade for the Golden Knights' defense. He had 35 points, 123 shots on net, 89 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 61 contests with the Flames this season. Hanifin will likely slot into the top-four vacated by Alec Martinez (undisclosed), who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Per Darren Dreger of TSN, the Golden Knights are also working on a contract extension for Hanifin, who was set for unrestricted free agency this summer.