Lehner (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Monday's game versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start Monday. There's still no clear timeline for when Lehner will return. The Golden Knights' next scheduled game is Thursday in San Jose. Lehner may be relegated to the No. 2 by the time he returns to the lineup, as Fleury has posted a .935 save percentage and a 7-3-0 record this year.