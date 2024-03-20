Theodore notched an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Theodore has a helper in each of his last five outings. He took care of extending streak early on, setting up Jonathan Marchessault's goal 1:14 into the game. Theodore has 33 points in as many contests this season while adding 52 blocked shots, 76 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in a top-four role.