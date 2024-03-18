Theodore notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Theodore has a helper in four straight games. The 28-year-old blueliner has picked up 14 assists and 26 blocked shots over 12 outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. He's a strong and steady blueliner in fantasy, earning 32 points, 72 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 32 appearances. Theodore is secure in a top-four role with power-play time.