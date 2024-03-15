Theodore posted an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Theodore picked off a pass from the Flames and set up Anthony Mantha for the Golden Knights' lone goal. With an assist in three straight games, Theodore continues to be excellent at setting up his teammates. He's up to 31 points (four goals, 27 helpers) with 72 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 31 contests. The 28-year-old is firmly in a top-four role and has strong fantasy value as a high-scoring defenseman.