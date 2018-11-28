Theodore scored twice and added a helper in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.

Theodore now has a career-high six goals in 26 contests, matching last year's total, which took him 61 games to reach. The 23-year-old continues to fire at a high rate, too, shooting on net 2.55 times per game. His consistent slot on the power play should keep his production up going forward as well.

