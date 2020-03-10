Theodore scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Theodore collected a pass from Jonathan Marchessault and ripped the winning tally past Mikko Koskinen to top the Golden Knights' divisional rival. The 24-year-old defenseman added five shots on net and three blocked shots in the contest. Through 70 games, Theodore has 13 goals, 46 points, 219 shots and a plus-12 rating, all of which are career-high marks.