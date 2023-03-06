Blueger recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

It took Blueger just two games to get on the scoresheet for Vegas after he was traded from Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old has stepped into the fourth-line center job right away with Nicolas Roy (lower body) out. Blueger is up to 11 points, 64 shots on net, 56 hits, 36 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 47 appearances this season. Four of his points have come in his last 12 outings.