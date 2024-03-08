Hertl, who is on injured reserve with a knee injury, was traded to Vegas from San Jose on Friday in exchange for David Edstrom, a 2025 first-round pick and third-round selections in 2025 and 2027, per Darren Dreger of TSN. The Sharks will retain 17 percent of Hertl's cap hit.

Hertl, who is in just the second season of an eight-year, $65.1 million contract, will likely be moved to long-term injured reserve to help Vegas accommodate this trade. The 30-year-old hasn't played since Jan. 27 and underwent knee surgery Feb. 12. When Hertl is healthy, he will become a key figure in Vegas' top-six forward corps. He had 15 goals and 34 points in 48 outings with the Sharks before the trade.