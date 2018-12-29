Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov: Claimed by Vegas
The Golden Knights claimed Zykov off of waivers on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Zykov was placed on waivers for the second time this season Friday after logging minimal action in each of the last two games. Still, it's no guarantee the 23-year-old winger will see a ton of action with his new club.
