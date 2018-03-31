Karlsson scored a goal and added two helpers Friday in a 4-3 overtime win over St. Louis.

At 73 points, Karlsson is seven points shy of matching his career total from his first three seasons in the NHL in just this one season. When the season started, he was a longshot to even be the highest scoring Karlsson in the league, but he's been 14 points better than Ottawa's Erik Karlsson (no relation) and is second only to Jonathan Marchessault for the Golden Knights' scoring lead. Karlsson has had a fantastic year and will be highly valued next season.