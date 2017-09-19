Nedeljkovic will get the starting nod for Tuesday night's preseason matchup with the Lightning, Michael Smith of NHL.com reports.

Nedeljkovic will get the chance to start after a strong showing in Carolina's first preseason contest against Buffalo on Monday -- he saved all 14 shots he faced in the 20-plus minutes he played and emerged with the win in overtime. While the young keeper is unlikely to beat out Cam Ward for backup duties behind Scott Darling to start the season, another strong showing could keep him at the top of the replacement list in case one of them gets injured.