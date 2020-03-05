Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting in Philadelphia
Nedeljkovic will guard the road goal during Thursday's clash with the Flyers, NHL.com's Adam Kimelman reports.
Nedeljkovic was sharp in his last appearance Saturday against Montreal, stopping 18 of 19 shots after replacing Anton Forsberg in the second period of the contest, but despite his efforts to spur a comeback, he was ultimately saddled with the 4-3 overtime loss. He'll have to play lights out in order to have a shot at picking up the second win of his young NHL career Thursday, as he'll be entering a brutal road matchup with a sizzling-hot Philadelpha team that's won seven straight games.
