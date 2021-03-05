Nedeljkovic made 33 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over Detroit.
The final score was convincing, but Carolina actually trailed 2-1 late in the second period, and Nedeljkovic had to come up with some quality saves to keep Detroit's lead from ballooning before the Hurricanes' skaters woke up. The 25-year-old Ohio native has played well recently, holding each of his last four opponents to two goals or fewer, including a shutout of the mighty Lightning.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Gets starting nod•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Directed to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Busy in win over Panthers•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting against Panthers•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Back to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Takes loss against Lightning•