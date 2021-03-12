Svechnikov produced a pair of assists in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Predators.
The budding star has now bagged six two-point games this season, with two of them taking place against the Preds. Svechnikov will look to stay hot in Sunday's road clash with a Red Wings team that has struggled mightily on both ends of the ice.
