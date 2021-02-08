Svechnikov collected an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jackets.
Svechnikov had the secondary helper on a Brock McGinn goal in the first period. Through the last three games, Svechnikov has two goals and two helpers. The Russian winger is up to six tallies, four assists, 30 shots on net, eight PIM and 17 hits in nine contests this season. He's excelling on the top line and should continue to be a multi-category goldmine in fantasy.
